Bullet found on NH school bus during drop off, police say

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Authorities are investigating after a bullet was found on a school bus Tuesday morning.

According to Portsmouth Police, the bullet was located after morning drop off on Bus 13. The vehicle was immediately searched and nothing further of concern was found.

Officers and school officials spoke with students on the bus and determined it was safe to continue the school day. Officials are still unsure of how the round got on the bus.

Parents and staff were sent a letter notifying them of the incident.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through our protocols,” Superintendent Zach McLaughlin wrote. “As always the safety of our school community is our first priority.”

Police say an investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group