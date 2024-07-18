Road closures in place ahead of Revere Sand Sculpting Festival

REVERE, Mass. — Beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday, DCR will be closing various roadways and instituting parking bans in Revere ahead of this weekend’s International Sand Sculpting Festival.

The annual open-air festival gathers world-class sand sculptors to transform Revere Beach into awe-inspiring works of art. Hundreds of people flood the boardwalk to catch a glimpse of the sculptures.

City officials are expecting large crowds yet again this year, and with the large crowds come road closures.

According to authorities, Revere Beach Boulevard between Shirley Avenue and Chester Avenue will be closed from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

From Friday, July 19, to Sunday, July 21, the following streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.:

Revere Beach Boulevard between Elliot Circle to Chester Avenue

West Street will remain open to restaurant and resident parking

Shirley Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard

Beach Street between Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard

Similarly, parking bans will be instituted on Revere Beach Boulevard between West Street to Chester Avenue and Ocean Avenue between Beach Street to Chester Avenue until Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

