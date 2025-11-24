RMV warns of fake texts demanding payment for traffic violations

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is alerting the public about a new text scam demanding payment for traffic violations.

According to the RMV, the communication is labeled as “Final Notice: Unpaid Traffic Violation - Payment Required,” and warns that “enforcement actions” will be taken if the payment is not completed, this includes loss of driver’s license and loss of registration.

The RMV only accepts payments in-person or on their official website: www.mass.gov/RMV.

Residents are advised to avoid using any unofficial third-party websites claiming to assist with RMV services, as only Mass.Gov/RMV should be used online for information or to perform transactions.

The department is also urging the public to be aware of text messages or emails that claim to be from MassDOT or from the RMV, claiming money is owed from tolls. These texts or emails may include links that will not lead to the official MassDOT website.

These texts or emails should be deleted once received, the RMV advises.

The department actively posts online to warn about scams, and residents can report fraudulent websites to the Massachusetts General’s Office at http://www.mass.gov/ago/consumer-resources/consumer-assistance/consumer-complaint.html and the Federal Trade Commission: https://www.ftc.gov/.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

