Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey returns to Boston’s Agganis Arena

BOSTON — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is returning to Boston.

The circus will hit the stage of Agganis Arena at Boston University.

Dubbed as “The Greatest Party On Earth,” the iconic event is bringing a high-energy, music-driven spectacle to the stage at Agganis Arena from March 27 through April 5. The show will then travel west to the DCU Center in Worcester for a limited run from April 12–14.

This isn’t the circus you remember — it’s a full-scale entertainment experience that blends traditional jaw-dropping acts with the energy of a live concert and festival.

The two-hour production features a diverse cast of 65 performers from 17 countries, showcasing a wide range of talents and cultural influences. From edge-of-your-seat stunts to rhythm-filled performances, every moment is designed to keep audiences fully immersed.

For more information and to buy purchase tickets, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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