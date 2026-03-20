The Right Workout For Your Personality

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — March is a time when many people start to rethink their health, especially as we focus on heart and overall wellness. Experts say staying active is one of the most powerful ways to protect your health. But it turns out how you exercise may depend on who you are.

From working to relationships, personality plays a role in everything we do and experts say that includes how we exercise.

“If you go to the gym, you see totally different kind of people,” said Steffen Brandt, Fitness trainer, Owner of Body Street Winter Park.

Nearly one in three adults, and four out of five adolescents, aren’t meeting recommended activity levels. Experts say finding a workout that fits your personality may help change that!

If you’re more introverted, working out alone may actually be your strength!

“They push their limits, they make, they want to make sure that they do all the postures in the right way,” explained Brandt.

Research shows introverts often prefer structured, predictable workouts that can include solo gym sessions, swimming laps, hiking, or other independent activities.

Extroverts work out best with a group or friends

“You gain energy by interacting with somebody,” said Brandt.

A study found that extroverts are more likely to stick with workouts that offer a social setting, boosting motivation and accountability. People high in neuroticism can have tough experiences in the gym.

“I call it gym anxiety. People don’t know what to do and they feel like everybody’s looking at them,” explained Brandt.

The key is finding a routine that feels safe and manageable. Studies show they’re drawn to workouts that reduce anxiety, like mindful practices or high-intensity interval training.

So, the key is understanding how you’re wired may help you move more and stick with it.

If you’re a cautious beginner, or if you’re someone who hesitates because you’re unsure where to start, experts say that’s normal. Starting with low-pressure movement, like walking or stretching can build confidence and momentum over time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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