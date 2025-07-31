Rhode Island man accused of using social media to entice girl to have sex, having child porn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal grand jury has indicted a Rhode Island man who is accused of using social media to twice entice a minor to have sex, and receiving and having child pornography, the U.S. Attorney said.

Kyle Patrick Tormey of Newport is charged with coercion and enticement of a minor, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement.

Tormey was criminally charged in April 2024.

According to the charging documents, Tormey allegedly repeatedly communicated with a minor female on various social media platforms, enticing the young girl to send him photographs of herself and ultimately to meet with him “to engage in illicit sexual activity.”

Prosecutors allege that at the end of a sexual encounter in Tormey’s van in late December 2023, he gave the girl $200 in cash.

Investigators, after obtaining search warrants, allegedly found multiple images of the girl in various stages of undress stored in a social media account belonging to Tormey, court documents show.

Investigators also found “numerous” communications with the girl that led up to the alleged sexual encounter, and multiple images of other minors that constituted child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group