Rhode Island-based Hasbro announces layoffs, restructuring as it mulls moving headquarters to Boston

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Amid a potential relocation of its headquarters to Boston from Rhode Island, toy giant Hasbro Inc. has announced employee layoffs and “operational streamlining across the board,” with the possibility of a move out of the Ocean State by mid-2026.

Andrea Snyder, the company’s director of global corporate communications, said fewer than 100 employees will be affected by the cuts and roughly half are based in Rhode Island, the Boston Globe reported.

The company in recent weeks has toured multiple downtown Boston office buildings, according to the Boston Business Journal, and is reportedly looking for a roughly 200,000 to 250,000 square foot facility.

According to the company, the changes “should increase speed-to-market by trimming at least three months from the process while empowering teams to make decisions quickly and to ‘design to value’ (design with price in mind) from the start. These latest round of reorganization reflect Hasbro’s “all in” bets on digital, direct, and technology-assisted innovation.”

Company officials detailed their plans moving forward in an email to employees this week.

“We will also be making investments in our team, most notably exploring a new HQ with a collaborative, modern environment that is reflective of our brands and fosters innovation. Expect an update in Q1 on our location strategy,” the email, which is posted to the company’s website, stated. “We wouldn’t be moving until mid-2026 at the earliest, prioritizing convenience to public transit, and working closely with teams to make sure we’re building a space that works for our unique needs.”

Hasbro, one of the world’s largest toy manufacturers, is currently stationed in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

The company employs 5,000 people working across over 40 countries, according to its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

