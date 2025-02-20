Reward offered for info leading to arrest of 2023 Brockton murder suspect

BROCKTON, Mass — Police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of a 2023 shooting that killed one and injured another.

35-year-old Luis A. Soto is wanted in connection to a murder that took place at a Brockton Dollar Tree on January 31, 2023.

Just before 1:30 p.m. that day, Brockton Police responded to reports of gunshots heard inside the Dollar Tree store at 999 North Montello Street.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals, where one man, 38-year-old Dongbin Pyon of East Boston, died from his injuries.

Police identified Soto as a suspect and say he fired 16 total shots during the incident. Soto was a former employee of the Dollar Tree and fled the store after the shooting. His car was found abandoned in Newton in the following days.

Soto is described as a 5′10, 190lb Caucasian man with black hair, brown eyes, with tattoos on his neck, chest, and both arms. He is also considered to be armed and dangerous.

Most Wanted Fugitive list Luis Soto

A warrant for his arrest was issued in February 2023, charging Soto with murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying ammunition without an FID card.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with any information about Soto’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (800-527-8873), or the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or (877-926-8332).

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group