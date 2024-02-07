Revere upping school safety by installing new high-tech security locks

REVERE,Mass — Revere is installing new special security locks in their schools in order to guarantee student safety.

Revere will be the first Massachusetts school system to install Flip Loks, devices that can withstand 2,100 pounds of pressure, roughly 30 times the amount a typical school door can withstand.

Once there is an active threat, an audible threat system is activated throughout the building to activate the Flip Lok devices.

The district spent $200,000 on the project and will finish installing the devices on 850 school doors by the end of the week.

Revere schools upping school safety by installing new high-tech security locks

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group