Revere man charged with impersonating police officer accused of assaulting TV reporter

BOSTON — A Revere man accused of impersonating a police officer was arraigned on Monday on an assault charge for shoving a local TV reporter while leaving his July arraignment, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Byron Boisseau, 44, was charged with assault and battery on a person over 60, Hayden said in a statement on Tuesday. During his arraignment in Chelsea District Court, Judge Jane Prince ordered Boisseau to stay away and have no contact with the victim. Boisseau is due back in court on Nov. 1.

The assault charge stems from an incident on July 26, after Boisseau was arraigned on charges in Chelsea District Court that he impersonated a police officer, Hayden said. Boisseau pleaded not guilty to charges including impersonating a police officer, possession of burglarious tools, carrying a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct.

After the July 26 arraignment, a Boston TV reporter attempted to get a statement from Boisseau as he was leaving the courthouse, Hayden said.

“Boisseau grabbed the reporter and shoved him multiple times,” Hayden said, adding that the victim provided investigators with video footage that shows Boisseau pushing him.

“The victim was evaluated at a local hospital but did not sustain any major injuries,” Hayden said.

In his statement, Hayden said, “Impersonating a police officer or any armed official is not only dangerous but also a crime. This individual chose to commit another crime right after answering on a different one.”

“We all have a job to do. Use of force or violence against someone performing their professional duties will never be tolerated, as this individual has found out,” Hayden said.

Byron J. Boisseau of Revere

Boisseau’s July arraignment stemmed from an incident on July 23, when state police received a report from an unidentified man driving on Ocean Avenue who noticed a white Ford Crown Victoria with amber lights driving close behind him, Hayden said.

The man pulled his vehicle to the side to let the Crown Victoria pass and video recorded the flashing lights and registration, Hayden said. A BOLO broadcast was issued.

A trooper saw the white Ford Crown Victoria turn off Revere Beach Boulevard with flashing amber lights displayed on both the front and the rear of the vehicle, Hayden said. As the trooper approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, he saw two thin blue line stickers on the rear windshield and a black hat that read “Security” on the top back seat. There were not any identifying markings or signs on the vehicle itself.

After speaking to the driver, later identified as Boisseau, the trooper noticed he was wearing a black polo shirt with “Security” embossed on the front and noticed a silver badge in a holder hanging from the rear view mirror, Hayden said.

Boisseau told the trooper “that he works as a security contractor for several cities and that he was armed with a mace gun and a BB gun,” Hayden said.

Revere police impersonator (Revere State Police)

As Boisseau stepped out of the vehicle, the trooper saw him touching the small black handle of a firearm protruding from his front thigh pants pocket, Hayden said.

“The trooper also observed Boisseau wearing a police style belt equipped with several pieces of police equipment such as an expandable baton and a Glock style handgun, later identified as a BB gun,” Hayden said.

After searching the vehicle, police found numerous items such as a black bullet proof vest, a large black flashlight, a Rothco police supply catalog, an aluminum citation holder, a black winter ski mask, two pairs of bolt cutters, handcuffs, an alcohol breathalyzer, and a vehicle push bar bumper, a device often found on police vehicles, Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

