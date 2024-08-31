Revere High School assistant principial hurt in fight with students

The assistant principal of Revere High School was hurt in a fight involving students earlier this week.

The school district says the fight broke out Thursday during the transition to lunch and the assistant principal was hit during the fight and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A teacher told Boston 25 that the altercation happened down the hall from her classroom and that it is the second fight they’ve had since the recent start of the school year.

“These huge fights like this have often been enough that yes we are kind of and have normalized that there’s a fight,” Michelle Ervin detailed.

The district says the students involved will face disciplinary action, which could include suspension or expulsion.

