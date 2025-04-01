Retrial of Karen Read set to begin with jury selection

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read’s retrial begins today with jury selection.

On Tuesday morning, more than 200 potential jurors were summoned to begin the jury selection process. They will all be asked to fill out a jury questionnaire with at least 30 questions to gauge how much they know about the trial.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The questions include whether they’ve already made up their mind about the case, whether they have family or close friends in Canton, how they might believe or disbelieve the testimony of a police officer, or if they’ve been involved in groups critical or in support of law enforcement and police officers.

A day before jury selections, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Monday that Karen Read’s defense team will not be allowed to blame others for John O’Keefe’s death by name during opening statements.

According to Cannone, Read’s lawyers could potentially name Brian Albert and Brian Higgins as suspects in front of the jury. But she writes only if evidence supporting it comes out at trial.

In a separate court filing Monday, Cannone said she would not allow Michael Easter, a retired FBI agent, to testify about the quality of the investigation into the death of O’Keefe. Read’s lawyers wanted Easter to talk about flaws and procedural issues.

After several failed attempts to get the case thrown out, Read’s retrial will kick off at 9 a.m. when the first batch of prospective jurors will be brought into Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court for questioning.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Hundreds are expected to gather outside the courthouse over the next several weeks in support of Karen Read.

“It’s worldwide; the world is watching,” said Bonnie Fitzgibbon in Dedham.

Jury selection is set to begin at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

