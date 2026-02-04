Residents asked to avoid area Route 9 in Spencer as police respond to barricaded person

SPENCER, Mass. — Residents are being asked to avoid the area around Route 9 in Spencer as police respond to a person barricaded inside one of the businesses.

Route 9 near the Big Y plaza in Spencer was shut down as police and other crews responded.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the situation.

“State and Local Police continue their work to achieve a peaceful resolution of the situation. Members of the public should avoid the area,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

