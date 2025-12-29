Resident and firefighter injured during fire in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A resident and a firefighter were injured during a response to a house fire in New Bedford on Monday.

New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Coons told Boston 25’s sister station, WPRI, that firefighters were met with flames and smoke when they responded to the fire on Topham Street on Monday afternoon.

A person inside the home was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for burn injuries.

A firefighter was also transported to the hospital with a minor foot injury.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal but firefighters said solar panels on the roof made it difficult to fight the fire.

