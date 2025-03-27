Report: Three women from Revere died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Belize

Three Revere women died of carbon monoxide poisoning while vacationing in Belize, according to a report by Channel 5 Belize.

On Wednesday, the Belize National Forensic Science Service announced the findings of a toxicology report that took about three weeks to complete, according to Channel 5 Belize.

The three women, described as lifelong friends were found dead in their hotel room at the resort in February.

The families of Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Wafae El-Arar, 26, and Imane Mallah, 26, have urged authorities in Belize and the United States to do an investigation to find the truth about what happened.

In light of this recent development, a spokesperson for the three families said they are not commenting at this time.

Belize authorities said there were no signs of foul play. Prior to today’s finding there had been speculation the women may have suffered overdoses, with a news outlet in Belize reporting that gummies and alcohol were found in the room.

The women were young professionals in the medical field and part of a tight-knit community, officials said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up on behalf of each of the three families linked to the tragedy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

