Report: Patriots rookie QB Drake Maye to start against Houston

It’s officially a youth movement in New England.

The Patriots are planning to start rookie Drake Maye at QB against the Houston Texans this upcoming Sunday as veteran Jacoby Brissett heads to the bench, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Brissett, 31, had started the first 5 games of the Patriots’ 2024 campaign to diminishing offensive returns and a 1-4 record.

The future is now in New England: Sources say the #Patriots are planning to start Drake Maye against the #Texans, the first start for the No. 3 overall pick.



Jacoby Brissett, who started the first five games, heads to the bench. pic.twitter.com/NrQQG65A0r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2024

Brissett was 18 of 34 for 160 yards in the Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, their 4th straight loss. He has yet to throw for more than 150 yards in a game as he struggles to maintain his poise behind a leaky offensive line.

Maye came in for mop-up duty in the Week 3 loss to the New York Jets and completed 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards. At 6′4″, 223 pounds, with a 6′4″ wingspan, Maye, 21, has a size and frame that catapulted him to the top 3 of the 2024 draft class.

119.4 — The Patriots are averaging 119.4 net yards passing passing per game — the worst start for New England since 1982. Only eight other teams in the last two decades failed to average 120 yards per game passing over the first five games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

