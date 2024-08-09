Report: Patriots releasing veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are reportedly releasing veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after just one season in New England.

Smith-Schuster, who signed a three-year deal worth $33 million in March 2023, has been cut by the club, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. While a surprise, this move does give Smith-Schuster the chance to sign somewhere before the season. pic.twitter.com/r4ydvyXcYC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2024

“While a surprise, this move does give Smith-Schuster the chance to sign somewhere before the season,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X.

The former Pro Bowler appeared in just 11 games for the Patriots last season, catching 29 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

The decision to move on from Smith-Schuster comes after the Patriots drafted two promising rookie wideouts, Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker.

New England also has Kendrick Bourne, DMario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, K.J. Osborn, Kayshon Boutte, David Wallis, Jalen Reagor, JaQuae Jackson, and Kawaan Baker on its wide receiver depth chart.

