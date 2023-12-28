Report: Patriots coach Bill Belichick has ‘expressed doubt’ to his staff about future in New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — Longtime Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has reportedly “expressed doubt” to members of his staff about his future in New England.

Despite recent victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos, Belichick has started expressing doubt to his assistants about remaining in Foxboro beyond his team’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets on Jan. 7, 2024, Mike Giardi of The Boston Sports Journal reported.

“Speaking of Belichick, he has expressed doubt about his future in New England to the staff at various points over the last few weeks. To the best of my knowledge, he has yet to sit down with ownership,” Giardi wrote.

Speaking of Belichick, he has expressed doubt about his future in New England to the staff at various points over the last few weeks. To the best of my knowledge (and as reported on NFL Network this weekend), he has yet to sit down with ownership. If he won't survive, I think… — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 26, 2023

This report comes with the Patriots destined to enter the offseason on the heels of a second straight losing season. They currently sit in last place in the AFC East.

Earlier this month, a report surfaced that said team owner Robert Kraft plans to move on from Belichick at the end of the season. When that report was published, Belichick was asked about it during a week in which he was preparing his team to play the Kansas City Chiefs.

In response to the questioning, Belichick repeated, “I’m getting ready for Kansas City.”

Belichick has already solidified himself as arguably the best coach in NFL history, guiding the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories while cementing the franchise as one of the best dynasties the sport has ever seen.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group