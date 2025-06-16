Report of missing man at Cape Cod beach prompts large emergency response

HARWICH, Mass. — Crews are investigating after receiving a report of a missing man on Monday.

Harwich Police say they’re currently at Red River Beach looking for a 30-40-year-old Caucasian man who may be in the water.

The man was last seen on the jetty around 6:15 p.m. wearing black pants and a black sweater with white stripes, according to investigators.

Anyone who was at Red River Beach around that time and has pertinent information is asked to contact Harwich Police.

