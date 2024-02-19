Report: Celtics hoping to bring 2029 NBA All-Star Game to Boston

BOSTON — Heading into the All-Star break, the Boston Celtics boast the NBA’s best record and look poised to make a run to their second NBA Finals in three years.

But some members of the organization reportedly have their eyes on another goal. Returning the NBA All-Star Game to its birthplace.

The Celtics are hoping to bring the midseason classic back to Boston in 2029, team president Rich Gotham recently told the Boston Globes’ Gary Washburn.

Boston hosted the NBA’s inaugural All-Star event in 1951 but last did so in 1964.

The Celtics reportedly began to mull an All-Star application prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but have doubled their efforts in recent years, Washburn writes.

“We’ve had those conversations with both the NBA and the city of Boston and a lot of different constituencies, including TD Garden and Meet Boston,” Gotham told The Globe. “We’ve had some preliminary conversations and there’s enthusiasm from all the parties to bring the game to Boston. We’re working at it.”

According to Gotham, the application process is competitive and the NBA requests additional amenities like access to a convention center and a secondary arena for events such as the celebrity game and practices.

“It’s not a given [to host the game], but we’ve been given really good, positive feedback from the NBA that Boston is a city they feel like can handle an All-Star Game,” Gotham told Washburn. “From the Celtics’ perspective, we’d really love to host it. We think it would be a great thing for the city of Boston.”

As the Boston Bruins own the TD Garden, the Celtics would need cooperation from their roommates in addition to the city.

The NBA All-Star Game is currently scheduled to take place in San Fransisco in 2025 and Los Angeles in 2026. The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly put in bids to host the 2027 or 2028 editions of the game.

