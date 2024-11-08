Report: Black Americans report offensive and racist texts from anonymous senders; FBI investigating

New reports suggest many Americans nationwide may have received racist texts from anonymous senders, and now federal authorities are getting involved.

In a statement on Thursday, the FBI says they’re aware of offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country. The FBI claims they’ve been in contact with the Justice Department, amongst other departments, about the matter.

According to Fox 5 New York, Black Americans reported receiving disturbing messages, claiming they had been “chosen to pick cotton” at a nearby plantation and must be ready with their belongings at a specified time “SHARP.”

“As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities,” the FBI said.

FBI Statement on Offensive and Racist Text Messageshttps://t.co/vpQYAO6LT7 pic.twitter.com/iDtN36WhX4 — FBI (@FBI) November 7, 2024

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group