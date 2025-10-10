Rep. Steven Xiarhos joins Boston 25 to discuss new safety bills filed on Beacon Hill

Rowdy street takeovers and out-of-control protests in multiple Massachusetts communities this week. State Representative Steven Xiarhos joined Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh on the Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about two pieces of legislation he just filed on Thursday in respone. He believes the first step to stopping the violence is tougher penalties for offenders who assault police officers and criminalizing actions such as blocking roads or impeding traffic.

