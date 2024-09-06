‘Remain vigilant’: Dedham police receive anonymous tip of shooting threat at football game

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police in Dedham are asking fans and families planning to attend Friday night’s football to remain on high alert after school officials received a warning of a possible shooting earlier in the day.

Dedham High School received a tip earlier Friday from a caller who said there was a rumor that a student was planning to “shoot up the football game today.”

The football game will go on as scheduled but police are asking those in attendance to keep their eyes and ears open.

“While we have no reason to believe there is an immediate threat, the district is proceeding with extreme caution,” police and school officials said in a joint statement. “If you see or hear anything suspicious, report it immediately to a police officer or a school administrator.”

There will be an increased amount of police officers at the game and fans with a bag or a container will be denied entry.

All fans will enter the game through the gates near the Snack Shack.

Dedham and Dover Sherborn are scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Dedham Police are actively investigating an anonymous call received by the Dedham Public Schools this am. There is no further information available at this time. pic.twitter.com/eLBSzQwqqV — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) September 6, 2024





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

