9-year-old hit by driver rushing gunshot victim to the hospital in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A child was hit by a car last night in Fall River. According to police, the operator of the vehicle was rushing a gunshot victim to the hospital when it happened.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Chloe Street around 7:45 p.m.

Police said the child that was hit was alert and conscious and then transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The operator of the vehicle involved allegedly fled the scene.

It was determined by investigators that the driver was transporting a 17-year-old passenger in the vehicle who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital.

Police said the operator of the car did return to the scene after dropping the victim off.

At this time, both juveniles are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, and police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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