Rededication ceremony at Boston’s Memorial Park honors fallen heroes

BOSTON — Ahead of Memorial Day, Massachusetts Fallen Heroes held its 10th annual rededication ceremony for the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial that stands in the heart of Boston’s Seaport District at Memorial Park.

This year, one more name was added to the glass panels that display the names of the 332 Massachusetts service members who have died since the Global War on Terrorism.

The name belonged to SSG. Jonathan Maine of the U.S. Army, who passed away on June 12, 2024, in Plymouth. The 26-year-old passed away after a battle with cancer, according to his obituary.

“Names etched here stand for something greater than themselves, an unwavering commitment to duty, to country, and to all the values that we hold dear,” said Brigadier General Richard Cipro of the U.S. Army.

He was one of many speakers during Saturday’s ceremony. It also included a grand display of respect and honor for the fallen military personnel and their family through cannon fire as well as a 21-gun salute provided by the Massachusetts Army National Guard 101st Field Artillery, the landing of a UH60 Black Hawk helicopter, a performance by the 215th Army Band, and a ceremonial wreath laying.

“I just pray. We pray every day that enough with the wars. Enough. We need to not lose anymore because the pain lasts for a lifetime,” explained Shaquella Butler, who lost five family members who served in all branches of the military.

Gold Star Families like Butler had the opportunity to place yellow roses at the memorial site to remember loved ones lost.

“A responsibility we have as American people is to continue to move forward and be there for those families and support them however they need,” said Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a retired U.S. Marine who survived the 2021 Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed 13 U.S. service members.

“I continue to live my life in a way that I think my friends who aren’t here anymore, my friends who were killed next to me, would want to live their lives if they were still here,” Vargas-Andrew added.

Saturday’s rededication ceremony was the final event of Patriot Week in Boston leading into Memorial Day. Events were held from May 17- May 24 for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice since the September 11th terrorist attacks.

