Red Sox trade utility infielder Luis Urías to Seattle for pitcher Isaiah Campbell

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired infielder Luis Urías from the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell on Friday.

Urías, a utility infielder who can play second and third base and shortstop, appeared in 52 games last season between Milwaukee and Boston while dealing with injuries. Urías missed the first two months due to a hamstring injury. He was dealt to the Red Sox at the trade deadline and appeared in 32 games for Boston the rest of the way.

Urías, 26, hit just .194 between the two teams last season, but played in 119 games in 2022 and a career-high 150 games in 2021 both with the Brewers. Seattle will be hoping it gets the 2021 version of Urías, who hit .249 with 23 homers and 75 RBIs with the Brewers.

Campbell, 25, made his major league debut last season with the Mariners. Campbell was 4-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen. Campbell made his debut on July 7 after spending parts of three seasons in the minors of the Mariners’ organization.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group