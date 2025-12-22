Red Sox trade for first baseman Wilson Contreras from St. Louis Cardinals

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday in exchange for right-hander Hunter Dobbins and two pitching prospects.

Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Red Sox get: 1B Willson Contreras and $8 million to cover part of his remaining $41.5 million in salary



Cardinals get: RHP Hunter Dobbins, RHP Yhoiker Fajardo and RHP Blake Aita — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2025

Contreras, 33, hit 20 home runs and batted in 80 runs last season. The Cardinals, in return, receive three pitching prospects, RHP Hunter Dobbins, RHP Yhoiker Fajardo, and RHP Blake Aita

This transaction marks the second time the Cardinals have traded a player to the Red Sox this offseason. Last month, the Red Sox acquired 36-year-old right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray from the Cardinals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

