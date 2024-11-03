Red Sox season ticket holders pick their seats ahead of the 2025 season

BOSTON — Season ticket holders are getting a head start on their seats at Fenway as the Red Sox hosted Select a Seat Saturday.

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Season ticket holders were able to RSVP their seat of choice at the invite-only event.

Red Sox representatives were on site for guidance throughout the event. Once the seat was picked, it would be tagged and color-coded by ticket plan type.

Eventgoers were also treated to some festivities, such as a walk-through of the visitor’s clubhouse, tunnel, dugout, and to get photos of/with the 2013 and 2018 World Series trophies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

