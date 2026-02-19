Red Sox release statement over online outrage over new 2026 jerseys

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have released a statement after fans were in an uproar online over the team’s new jersey designs.

When the 2026 Red Sox team photos dropped, fans were quick to point out some apparent issues in the new look. Mainly, the “RED SOX” stitched font overlapped with the widened piping on the front of the uniform.

On Wednesday, the Red Sox said that the 2026 jerseys, with widened piping and collar, are a return to the 2023 jersey template that they signed off on. However, after seeing the on-field look, the team feels like the wordmark should be adjusted.

“As part of Major League Baseball’s return to the 2023 jersey template, we approved a design for our home white jerseys, which Fanatics produced exactly to our specs. Once they were produced and seen in person, we felt there should be more spacing between the lettering and piping,” the Red Sox said in the statement. “In collaboration with MLB and Fanatics, we’re adjusting the home whites to achieve this separation. The updated jerseys will be ready for Opening Day. We are grateful to our partners for their ongoing support,” the club said in a statement.

A statement regarding our 2026 uniforms: pic.twitter.com/x9VMZQlerJ — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 18, 2026

The Red Sox initially released a statement without mentioning that Fanatics produced the uniforms exactly to their specs.

The Red Sox added on to their second post, stating:

“To be clear, the original design was selected by the Red Sox,” the club said. “Fanatics executed to our specifications and has been an outstanding partner throughout. They deserve no blame and we are grateful to them for making the new jerseys in time for Opening Day.”

The Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park is on April 3 against the San Diego Padres.

