Red Sox reinstate Alex Bregman from injured list alongside flurry of roster moves

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox announced multiple roster moves today, including the reinstatement of third baseman Alex Bregman and pitcher Hunter Dobbins from the injured list.

Bregman, 31, who was on the 10-Day Injured List, returns to the lineup with a .299 batting average and 11 home runs this season.

Additionally, he was recently elected as a 2025 American League All-Star, marking his third career selection. Originally drafted by the Houston Astros, he has played 1,162 Major League games with both Houston and Boston.

Dobbins, 25, is coming off the 15-Day Injured List and is set to start against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight after recovering from a right elbow strain.

Recently, he made a rehab appearance for Double-A Portland on July 5, where he pitched five innings, allowing one run and striking out eight. This season marks his Major League debut with a 4-1 record and a 4.10 ERA.

The Red Sox also optioned infielder David Hamilton and right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell to Triple-A Worcester. Hamilton, who has played in 62 games this season, is tied for the team lead with 15 stolen bases.

Campbell has made 30 relief outings for Triple-A Worcester, recording seven saves.

The Sox are set to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their four-game series tonight at 7:10 P.M.

