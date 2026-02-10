Red Sox pitchers and catchers report for spring training

FORT MYERS, Florida — It’s a sign spring is coming.

On Tuesday, Boston Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported for duty in Fort Myers, Florida for spring training.

The first workout took place on Tuesday morning.

And the first full team workout is set for Sunday.

The team’s equipment truck left Fenway Park last week to get to Florida in time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group