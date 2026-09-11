Nurses at Boston Medical Center vote to authorize a three-day strike

BOSTON — Nearly 2,000 nurses at Boston Medical Center voted to authorize a three-day strike this week.

Nurses at BMC and the BMC-affiliated Brockton Behavioral Health Center, who are represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, are seeking higher wages and a safer workplace.

“A strike is a last resort, and we’d prefer to settle a contract that lets us care for our patients. But BMC management’s refusal to deliver is forcing us to take this step,” said Kerry LaBarbera, emergency room registered nurse at BMC.

The union also held a one-day picket in July as contract negotiations continued. The union says it has been bargaining with BMC management for more than six months.

Nearly 90% of those who voted chose to authorize the strike.

Under federal labor laws, a 10-day notice is required before any strike at a hospital.

BMC and 1199SEIU’s next bargaining session is on Friday, September 25.

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