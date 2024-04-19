Red Sox mourning death of 2004 World Series champion Dave McCarty

The Boston Red Sox are mourning the death of a former player who helped win the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years.

Dave McCarty, who appeared in 89 games for Boston during the 2004 season, died Friday from a “cardiac event” at the age of 54 the club announced.

“Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine,” the Red Sox posted on social media.

McCarty returned to Fenway Park earlier this month for a ceremony honoring the life of Tim Wakefield and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2004 team.

McCarty played 11 seasons in the majors, racking up 362 hits and 175 RBIs. McCarty retired after the 2005 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

