Red Sox, manager Alex Cora agree to 3-year extension

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had repeatedly denied reporters the opportunity to discuss his expiring contract during this season. On Wednesday, Cora and the club found a good reason to make it a point of conversation again.

Cora and the Red Sox agreed on a three-year extension that will keep the World Series-winning manager in Boston through 2027, the two sides announced.

“Today is about the Cora-Feliciano family,” Cora said in a team-issued statement. “We love Boston and are very comfortable here. The Red Sox gave us a chance back in 2017 and doubled down on us prior to the 2021 season, and I’m happy to say our future is here as well. I’d like to thank John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, Sam Kennedy, and Craig Breslow for their confidence in me. I’m excited about not only where we are as an organization, but also where we are going.”

Cora’s current contract was set to expire after this season.

The two sides did not disclose the exact figures of the deal but New York Post baseball insider Jon Heyman reports the deal is for upwards of $7 million per year.

Alex Cora and the Red Sox are in agreement at $7M-plus per year over 3 years. Just finalizing the deal now. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2024

After being named the 47th manager in Red Sox history in 2017, Cora led Boston to a franchise-best 108 wins in 2018 before capturing the team’s ninth World Series title that fall.

The Red Sox fired Cora before the 2020 season after it became clear the former Houston Astros bench manager was a central figure in the team’s sign-stealing scandal.

Cora led the Red Sox back to the postseason and ALCS after being rehired for the 2021 season. While the team hasn’t played playoff baseball since, the Red Sox have emerged as one of MLB’s most surprising contenders this year.

“I had a tremendous amount of respect for Alex long before I took this job; that respect has only grown these last several months,” said Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow. “He is an incredible people connector, something I have enjoyed watching firsthand. He has embraced Boston’s passionate fans and we share a desire to win as much as they do, both in 2024 and in the future. I’m happy to be able to extend our commitment to Alex, and I look forward to our partnership continuing to grow. I congratulate him, Angelica, and their family.”

Cora’s 494 career wins are the fourth-most in club history. Cora also brought a championship to Boston as a player, hitting .246 with 18 RBI’s as a shortstop in 2007.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group