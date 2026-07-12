Red Sox make three selections on Day 1 of MLB Draft

BOSTON — After a long and eventful day at the MLB Draft, the Red Sox selected three standout players, two of which coming from the North Carolina Tar Heels.

With the 20th overall pick, the Red Sox selected North Carolina shortstop Jake Schaffner

Schaffner, 21, is coming off a breakout season with the Tar Heels, where he hit .356 with a .467 on-base percentage, scored 85 runs, collected 19 doubles, eight triples and six home runs, while driving in 50 runs and stealing 26 bases across 68 games.

The left-handed hitter transferred to North Carolina after spending two seasons at North Dakota State University. During his time with the Bison, Schaffner earned All-Summit League First-Team honors in both 2024 and 2025 and was named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year in 2025.

The Wisconsin native also played in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2025, appearing in 29 games for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks. He received the league’s Manny Robello Tenth Player Award, which recognizes a player who goes above and beyond as a teammate and community member.

The Red Sox continued building their draft class later in the day, selecting North Carolina outfielder Owen Hull in Competitive Balance Round B with the 67th overall pick. Boston then took Jace Mataczynski, a shortstop from Hudson High School in Wisconsin, in the third round with the 96th overall selection.

Day 2 of the draft continues tomorrow at 11:30 AM.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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