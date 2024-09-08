Red Sox legend Wade Boggs announces he has prostate cancer

BOSTON — Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs announced on social media on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Red Sox third basemen took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce his fight with prostate cancer.

“I’ve never been a goal-oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell,” he wrote.

I’ve never been a goal oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell 💪🏻🙏 #positiveattitude pic.twitter.com/Ida9Y9mXbc — Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) September 7, 2024

The 66-year-old legend played 18 seasons in the Majors including 11 years in Boston from 1981 to 1992.

The fife-time batting champ also represented Boston in right All-state games.

Bogg has his number 26 retired by the club in 2016.

He also played for the Yankees and Devil Rays. He retired in 1999 as a Ray and served as the team’s hitting coach through the 2001 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group