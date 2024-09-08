Local

Red Sox legend Wade Boggs announces he has prostate cancer

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Colorado Rockies v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MA - MAY 26: Wade Boggs acknowledges the crowd prior to his number 26 retirement ceremony before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies at Fenway Park on May 26, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs announced on social media on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Red Sox third basemen took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce his fight with prostate cancer.

“I’ve never been a goal-oriented person but with the strength and support of my family and my faith in God I’m going to ring that damn bell,” he wrote.

The 66-year-old legend played 18 seasons in the Majors including 11 years in Boston from 1981 to 1992.

The fife-time batting champ also represented Boston in right All-state games.

Bogg has his number 26 retired by the club in 2016.

He also played for the Yankees and Devil Rays. He retired in 1999 as a Ray and served as the team’s hitting coach through the 2001 season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

