Red Sox hosted their “Halloween Movie Night” to the public

BOSTON — The Red Sox hosted their “Halloween Movie Night” on Saturday to the open public that had treats for all!

The event was hosted in the historic Fenway Park, as the event had festivities for all those who came.

Trick-or-treaters were welcomed to venture onto the warning track of Fenways field, getting candy from 3:30-6 p.m. Wally the Green Monster was there, alongside balloon artists, face painters, and stilt walker “Big Leauge Brian”. Those who had very creative costumes were awarded prizes.

That wasn’t just all, people were treated to a viewing of the film“Beatlejuice Beatlejuice” on the video board, the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice”.

The event was presented by Alamo Drafthouse.

