Red Sox game vs. Orioles postponed for rain, delaying attempt for 15th straight win

The Red Sox will have to wait until Wednesday to go for their record-tying 15th straight win.

The ballclub announced that tonight’s game against the Baltimore Orioles will be postponed as torrential downpours made their way through the Boston area Tuesday evening.

The Red Sox can both tie and set a new mark for the franchise’s longest-ever winning streak as part of their split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 1:35 p.m., followed by their second game at 7:10 p.m.

Caleb Durbin hit a tiebreaking homer over the Green Monster with two outs in the eighth inning to beat Baltimore 6-5 on Monday night and extend their winning streak to 14 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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