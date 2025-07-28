Red Sox flight to Minnesota briefly rerouted to Detroit due to severe turbulence

The Red Sox flight to Minnesota had to be rerouted after experiencing heavy turbulence in the air, according to MassLive.

Red Sox Manager Alex Cora told members of the media pregame Monday that the team plane stopped in Detroit before landing in Minnesota due to heavy turbulence.

“Some players are still reeling from the motion sickness," MassLive’s Chris Cotillo noted.

Red Sox had a super rough flight to Minnesota that required a stop in Detroit before an extremely turbulent resumption. Some players are still reeling from the motion sickness. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 28, 2025

The Red Sox are fresh off a 2-1 series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Richard Fitts (1-4, 4.86) is set to start Monday night when the Red Sox open the 3-game series against the Twins at Target Field.

Boston, which has gone 23-29 in road games, sits 6.5 games back of the AL East lead and currently holds the 2nd Wild Card spot.

