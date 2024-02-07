Red Sox, Netflix partner to turn 2024 season into behind-the-scenes documentary

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are coming to a Netflix home screen near you.

A documentary crew will shadow the club during its 2024 season, giving fans an inside look at the day-to-day operations and the daily routines of players, the ballclub and streaming giant announced Wednesday. The series is scheduled to hit streaming devices in 2025.

Additionally, Netflix will produce a separate documentary on the historic 2004 Red Sox season for the 20th anniversary of the team that broke the franchise’s 86-year championship drought.

Netflix is teaming up with Major League Baseball for two new projects about the Boston Red Sox.



For the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season. This docuseries will feature unprecedented access to Red Sox players, coaches and executives… pic.twitter.com/1VKdax4Dvt — Netflix (@netflix) February 7, 2024

Camera crews will begin following the Red Sox during Spring Training next week and be given unprecedented access to players, coaches and executives. It’s the first time Netflix has followed an MLB team during the season like the NFL’s “Hard Knocks” or NESN’s “Behind the B” series following the Boston Bruins.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy says the club first began discussing the idea with Netflix a year and a half ago.

“This is one of the largest marketing initiatives we have ever undertaken. When we formally began discussing this opportunity nearly 18 months ago, we stressed to our players that the decision to pursue this project would ultimately be up to them,” said Kennedy. “I am proud of our players, Alex Cora, and our baseball operations leadership for having the courage to embrace such a project and open our clubhouse and Fenway Park to a truly global audience.”

“We’re going to embrace this experience from the very first day of filming to the last,” said Cora. “This is an incredible opportunity for the entire Red Sox organization, but I’m most excited about what this means for our players. Netflix will be able to magnify their stories in a way Major League Baseball has never seen.”

Greg Whiteley, the creative mind behind other Netflix projects like Last Chance U and Wrestlers, will serve as the 2024 docuseries executive producer and director.

The 2004 docuseries be directed by Colin Barnicle, a son of former Boston Globe and Herald columnist Mike Barnicle.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group