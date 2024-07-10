Red Door Escape Room opens at Patriot Place

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Red Door Escape Room has officially opened their newest location at Patriot Place.

The national escape room is located next to Red Robin in the North Marketplace and features a variety of escape rooms combining a unique blend of challenge and adventure.

Each room has an immersive themed episode ranging from navigating through dangerous uncharted waters to uncovering the mysteries behind an apocalyptic world.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Red Door Escape Room to Patriot Place,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place. “From friend outings to team building, Red Door has everything our guests need to make new memories as they work together to escape from a variety of Red Door’s immersive experiences. We can’t wait to share these unforgettable adventures with our guests.”

Guests will be able to work together to solve cryptic puzzles and find hidden clues to escape in 45 minutes or less.

“Here at Red Door Escape Room, we specialize in fully-immersive experiences,” said Christian Sanders, National Sales Manager for Red Door Escape Room. “Using technology, creativity, and artistry; we work passionately to bring genuine human connection back into the world of entertainment.”

Red Door Escape Room is open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 10 a.m. until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

To book your escape room, visit the link here.

Red Door Escape Room will celebrate its grand opening this Thursday, July 11 at 12 p.m. with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group