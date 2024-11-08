Recent attacks on Houses of Worship have Boston’s ATF urging the public to be alert

BOSTON — After recent arson attacks on multiple New England Houses of Worship over the past 6 months, Boston’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is urging the public to remain vigilant.

The ATF has stated that there is no specific threat, they have issued security measures for communities to take to prevent further attacks.

Enhance Surveillance and Security Systems: Ensure security cameras are functional and positioned to monitor all entrances, exits, and parking areas. Consider upgrading lighting around the premises. Engage with Local Law Enforcement and ATF: Maintain open communication with local police and ATF, report any suspiclous activity immediately, and explore options for regular patrols in the area. Restrict Facility Access: Limit access to certain areas, especially during off-hours or when unmonitored, to minimize potential risks. Raise Awareness Among Congregation Members: Encourage congregants to stay alert, report unusual activity, and support one another in staying vigilant. Review and Update Emergency Plans: Ensure that emergency procedures, including evacuation plans, are current and that key staff know how to contact emergency responders promptly.

At this time, local authorities are in collaboration with ATF in investigations of each incident and are working to provide support to every religious establishment to enhance their security.

“Community leaders, clergy, and facility managers are encouraged to reach out with any questions or concerns to help ensure the safety and well-being of their congregations.” The ATF says in an issued statement.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the ATF by calling their 24-hour hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473); or Arson Watch Reward Program at 800-682-9229.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

