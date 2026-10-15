22-year-old son charged with first-degree murder in death of Reading mother

The 22-year-old man accused of killing his mother in Reading has been charged with first-degree murder.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Reading Police Chief David J. Clark said Ryan Hanafin was also charged with battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the death of his mother, 49-year-old Andrea Hanafin.

Reading emergency dispatch received a 911 call from Matthew Hanafin just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. He reported finding his wife dead inside their home on Center Avenue in Reading, dead on the floor.

When police arrived, they located Andrea, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.

According to police, Ryan had fled from the home. He was later located in Vermont.

Ryan is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge in Woburn District Court Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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