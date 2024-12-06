Read the federal indictment charging Boston City Councilor Fernandes Anderson with fraud, theft

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested Friday morning on federal public corruption charges.

She pleaded not guilty on Friday afternoon to charges of five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Read the full 11-page indictment in which she is charged in below:

