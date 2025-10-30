Raynham fire forces numerous people, pets to escape, cat dies

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A large number of people and pets were forced to escape an early morning fire in Raynham, Thursday. The blaze left a cat dead, officials say.

Crews responded to 1587 Broadway, shortly before 8 a.m., for reports of a fire.

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the rear of the house. Seven occupants, five cats, a rabbit and a couple snakes escaped from the burning home. One cat died in the fire,” according to Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out, officials say.

Raynham fire Raynham fire crews rushed to put out a fire at 1587 Broadway, Thursday, October 30th.

The fire forced a portion of Broadway to be shut down. The road was reopened around 10:30 a.m., according to officials.

Two people were evaluated on scene by EMS. There were no injuries to any people or firefighters, according to the Raynham Fire Department.

“House fires like this should serve as vital reminders to homeowners to ensure their smoke alarms are functioning properly. Smoke alarms save lives and property and make all of our jobs a little bit easier,” Chief LaCivita said.

