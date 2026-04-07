Rare right whale, baby spotted in Cape Cod Bay

CAPE COD — The Center for Coastal Studies’ aerial survey team has spotted a hopeful sign for one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals.

A North Atlantic right whale mother is swimming alongside their newborn calves in the waters of Cape Cod Bay.

So far this season, researchers have identified seven mother-calf pairs in the bay, contributing to a total of 23 calves documented across the entire population—the highest number recorded in more than a decade.

With only about 380 individuals remaining, each new calf represents a vital step toward the survival of the species.

Cape Cod Bay continues to serve as a critical seasonal habitat, offering a place where mothers can nurse and feed their young in relatively protected waters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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