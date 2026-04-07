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Rare right whale, baby spotted in Cape Cod Bay

By Boston 25 News Staff
Rare right whale, baby spotted in Cape Cod Bay Rare right whale, baby spotted in Cape Cod Bay
By Boston 25 News Staff

CAPE COD — The Center for Coastal Studies’ aerial survey team has spotted a hopeful sign for one of the world’s most endangered marine mammals.

A North Atlantic right whale mother is swimming alongside their newborn calves in the waters of Cape Cod Bay.

So far this season, researchers have identified seven mother-calf pairs in the bay, contributing to a total of 23 calves documented across the entire population—the highest number recorded in more than a decade.

With only about 380 individuals remaining, each new calf represents a vital step toward the survival of the species.

Cape Cod Bay continues to serve as a critical seasonal habitat, offering a place where mothers can nurse and feed their young in relatively protected waters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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