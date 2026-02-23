Randolph fire crews battled flames, smoke from basement fire

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Fire crews in Randolph extinguished flames and battled smoky conditions from a basement fire at a home on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to 439 N. Main Street after a 911 call reported smoke coming from the basement of a home.

Once on scene, crews were met with smoke emitting from the building and then found an occupant at a basement door of the home using a fire extinguisher in an attempt to put out the fire. Crews immediately brought a hose to the door and knocked out the flames.

“Thanks to the fast action of Randolph firefighters, the fire was contained to the basement and prevented from spreading to the upper floors of the home,” Randolph Fire Chief Ronald Cassford said. “Our crews made a swift interior attack and brought the situation under control quickly. This incident is a reminder that if a fire cannot be immediately extinguished with a fire extinguisher, residents should safely evacuate the area and wait for firefighters to arrive.”

As a result of the fire, the basement suffered significant smoke and water damage, resulting in the two residents of the home being displaced.

A preliminary investigation determined that a malfunctioning electronic device was the cause, but an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

