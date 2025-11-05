Randolph apartment fire displaces seven

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Seven people have been displaced following a morning apartment building fire in Randolph, officials say.

The fire happened at 20 Liberty Place, shortly after 11 a.m., Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, crews observed heavy smoke coming from a second-floor window, before firefighters quickly initiated an interior attack and were able to contain the fire to a single apartment unit on the second floor,” according to the Randolph Fire Department.

All seven residents were able to get out of the building prior to the fire department’s arrival.

“Building management is working with the American Red Cross to assist those affected,” the fire department reported.

No one was injured, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Randolph Liberty Place fire Randolph fire crews work to put out a fire at an apartment building on Liberty Place. Photo credit: Norfolk County Control.

