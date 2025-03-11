Racial slur written in Hingham High School bathroom, days after swastika found

HINGHAM, Mass. — School officials are investigating after a racial slur was found inside a Hingham High School bathroom Monday.

The graffiti was found by a student inside a boy’s restroom Monday afternoon, Hingham High School Principal John Buckey said in a letter to parents.

The slur was immediately photographed and removed from the wall before reporting it to Hingham police.

Monday’s incident comes after a swastika was found in a boy’s bathroom on Thursday, Buckey said.

“To say I am disheartened and angry would be an understatement. We have been working with our SRO and Hingham Police since the incident last week. Tagging school property by marking swastikas or any other form of hate will be fully investigated by the High School Administration and Hingham Police Department and any students who engage in such acts face consequences accordingly,” Buckey said. “As these acts of hate are a crime, we are supporting their investigations as such.”

“We again thank vigilant students who swiftly reported the incident to building administrators and for the decisive action of our administrative team who mobilized to remove the hateful language,” Superintendent Katheryn Roberts said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

