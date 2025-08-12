Raccoon moves into home under construction on North Shore

PEABODY, Mass. — A Massachusetts family forced to leave their house following a Christmas morning fire is now dealing with a new, unwanted tenant.

A raccoon moved into their home on North End Street in Peabody while renovations were underway. Now they hope to get the critter out before it causes more damage.

Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the large raccoon camped out in the sink of an upstairs bathroom. Footprints were also visible on a wall where the animal broke in.

Raccoon Peabody home

Raccoon Peabody home

Raccoon Peabody home

The homeowner plans to wait out the raccoon, setting up a cage with peanut butter outside the bathroom.

When the house caught fire this past Christmas, firefighters said a pellet stove was to blame.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

